A Memorial Service for Seth Bryan

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Seth Bryan was a former PHS student who left his mark on the community. Bryan passed away over in Ukraine in Early December. Close friends of Seth’s, Julian and Jordan Martin expressed how Bryan put others first before himself.

“Seth was the type of person, even if he didn’t know you, to go out of his way and help you and to me he was a close friend I grew up with him, so he was always the person that would ask me how I am doing, do you want to hang out today, or even just check up on you to see what you were doing. “Even if you weren’t super close to him, he is the type of person to just reach out to you and make sure you are okay.” said Julian Martin.

“He always put me and him first or anybody first before he out himself first, that is just the type of person he was.” said Jordan Martin.

Jordan shared him and his brothers favorite memory with Seth.

“This one was repetitive, but every single day after basketball practice he would make me stay and record him dunk over and over and over again...always dunking the basketballs. That is my favorite one.” said Jordan.

The Martin brothers described Seth as humble, true, and an overall good guy.

“Seth was a pretty straight forward person I feel like if you knew him, you knew him. Yeah, and I feel like it didn’t matter who you were or who you are as a person, if you came to him and even just wanted to talk to somebody, he was always the person to just sit down and talk with you, even hang out. He was always the type of person to ask you, hey let’s do something this weekend and you’d be like alright bet, because you knew who he was as a person. Yeah, he was a good guy.” said the Martin brothers.

Thank you for your service Seth.

