Mental health importance within Police Officers

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Keeping good mental health is important for everyone including law enforcement. The city of Parkersburg has an Early Awareness Program for all employees who may need help.

“The city of Parkersburg as a whole not just for law enforcement, but for employees in general have what is called the Early Awareness program which is a mechanism if somebody is having some sort of a problem that we can be of assistance with. It is very discretionary and employees can seek help that way. Within the police department we encourage supervisors and co-workers to kind of be their brother or sisters keeper as well. Mechanisms officially and unofficially are in place.”

The stigma for mental health has diminished within law enforcement making it a huge improvement to the field.

“Law enforcement has made great strides over the last many years is kind of removing that stigma that if you need to talk, if you need help...it used to be you might be hesitant, now it is not the case and I think that is probably one of the biggest improvements in not just this area, but in policing in general. We have realized that officers do go through more traumatic incidents than the average person.”

Chief Board encourages anyone who may be struggling to talk to someone.

“Talking to all officers, I have done this for 22 years I have come from a law enforcement family I just strongly would encourage them that if they are struggling with something that they do not want to air on a roll call or even to a co-worker take the steps necessary to get the help because obviously you took this job, your heart is in the right place you are trying to help your community, there is nothing wrong with geting help for yourself.”

You can contact a supervisor or someone in your department to get in touch with a licensed professional in the Early Awareness Program. Everything is completely confidential.

