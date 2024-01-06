One adult, four children die in West Virginia house fire

Five people died following a house fire in West Virginia Saturday morning.
Five people died following a house fire in West Virginia Saturday morning.(MGN)
By WHSV Newsroom and Gray News staff
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 5:55 PM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
HARDY COUNTY, W. Va. (WHSV/Gray News) - Five people died following a house fire in West Virginia Saturday morning.

WHSV reports the West Virginia Fire Marshal’s Office said a man, 28, and four children ages ranging from one to five years old died in the fire.

One woman was transported to the trauma center in Winchester.

The call came in at approximately 5 a.m. Saturday morning for a house fire on Woods Edge Road in Mathias, West Virginia.

The Mathias Volunteer Fire Department said when crews arrived to the house Saturday morning, it was fully engulfed in flames.

The West Virginia Fire Marshal’s Office said the cause of the fire will be ruled undetermined due to the severe amount of damage to the structure. They said no smoke alarms were found among the debris.

The victims’ bodies are being transported to the West Virginia Medical Examiners Office for autopsies and positive identification.

