RVK Podcast recap WVU football season and talk about WVU basketball struggles

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The West Virginia University Mountaineers football team finished the season on a high note when they took down the North Carolina Tar Heels 30-10 in the Duke’s Mayo Bowl on December 27.

This season came as a surprise to many WVU fans after the team was finished to pick last in the Big 12 conference. The Mountaineers finished with a 9-4 record and are riding high into the offseason where they will look to build off this momentum.

The WVU men’s basketball team has been off to tough start this season holding a 5-8 record before heading to Houston to kick-off the conference schedule.

Even though their record may not reflect it, this team could have a chance to turn their season around as many of the big names they got in the transfer portal return to on-court action.

One of those big names is RaeQuan Battle and he has look as good as advertised when he first committed to the Mountaineers through the transfer portal. He has only played three games so far this year but is averaging 27.3 points per game.

Check out the video attached at the article to hear more about what one half of the Raspy Voice Kids Podcast, Jeremy Phoenix, has to say about the WVU football and basketball team. He also shared his thoughts on a few other topics as well!

