A benefit dinner for an Elizabeth resident

ELIZABETH, W.Va. (WTAP) - A spaghetti benefit dinner with a silent auction was held for Zach Adams. Zach was involved in a UTV accident leaving him with head trauma.

The community came together and raised money this afternoon for Zach’s medical bills.

All proceeds from the silent auction and dinner will go towards his recovery.

Future events will take place to raise more money for Zach and his family.

His mom is appreciative of everything everyone has done for them.

“Our family is very appreciative for all the love and support, all the care not just our small community has provided, but Zach has been known by many people, through many states and this has reached clear across the U.S. with him and we can’t thank everybody enough for all that they are doing right now. God Bless you all.” said Traci Murray, Zach’s mom.

If you would like to donate and help Zach you can put money in Wesbanco under Abby Adams or PayPal at abby2740@yahoo.com

You can keep up to date with events at https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61555075624648

