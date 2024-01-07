Dense fog and precipitation in the Mid-Ohio Valley

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A dense fog advisory is in effect until 4 a.m. for Monroe and Noble Counties.

The system that did not bring a lot of snow accumulations to the Mid-Ohio Valley gave other parts of the state and country several inches. We will see some more precipitation overnight as the front of the system continues off to the Northeast. Temperatures are for the most part are expected to remain above freezing overnight but still use caution when traveling in the morning as bridges could be slightly slick, depending on how much precipitation falls. Highs will likely stay in the upper 30s tomorrow as we will see cold air from Canada filter into the MOV.

Monday will be on the drier side ahead of another system that will move in on Tuesday. This system will quickly warm us up to the Mid 50s for Tuesday. Rain showers and breezy conditions are expected as this low pressure system moves in. As of right now winds are expected to be around 20 mph with gusts around 30 mph. With the gusty winds and a chance for minor localized flooding we are making Tuesday and Wednesday yellow alert days.

We could dry out for Thursday but any dry weather will be short lived as another system gets ready to move into the area.

Copyright 2024 WTAP. All rights reserved.