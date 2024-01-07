Gov. Mike DeWine: Ohio’s legislative redistricting process needs to change

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The current Ohio Redistricting Commission was created in 2015 by a constitutional amendment. Gov. Mike DeWine (R - Ohio) said time has shown since then that the current resisting process in Ohio is less than ideal.

“What we did last time, where it was a bipartisan support, passed a constitutional amendment, people voted for it, it was supported by democrats and republicans -- it didn’t work,” DeWine said last week. “Everybody thought it was going to work; it just didn’t work. Anybody thinks that the last time that worked wasn’t paying much attention.”

The current Ohio Redistricting Commission is made up entirely of politicians: four legislators, the secretary of state, the state auditor, and Governor Mike DeWine himself. The governor said getting politicians out of the redistricting process would be a good idea.

“I think the process of redistricting needs to be changed,” he said. “I’ve been very clear in saying that. I don’t think the governor should be involved. I don’t want to be involved. I don’t think the legislature should be involved. And we need to come up with a new way.”

State legislative district maps in Ohio have been subject to controversy and legal challenges over alleged gerrymandering in favor of Republicans. A proposed ballot initiative in the state seeks to replace the current commission with a Citizens Redistricting Commission made up of non-politicians from different political parties.

DeWine said he supports the idea of a citizen-led redistricting process in general but isn’t sure of the specifics of that proposal. “Getting it out of the hands of the politicians and putting it into a citizens’ group makes sense,” DeWine said. “The key is, though, what are the instructions? What are the rules they have to follow besides the constitution? We already have certain provisions in the constitution. And then the age-old question, who picks them? How do you make sure you have people who are looking at it from an impartial point of view?”

The Ohio Citizens Redistricting Commission Amendment is currently gathering signatures and could appear on ballots this November.

