Marietta College falls to Baldwin Wallace 59-53
Published: Jan. 7, 2024 at 12:42 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - The Marietta College Pioneers suffered a close 59-53 loss to the Baldwin Wallace Yellow Jackets.
Kelly Levering was the leading scorer for the Pios with 13 points to go along with 7 rebounds and 3 blocks. Sophia Murray added 9 points and 3 rebounds off the bench.
Marietta College will continue its homestand against Otterbein on Wednesday.
