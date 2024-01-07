Marietta College falls to Baldwin Wallace 59-53

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - The Marietta College Pioneers suffered a close 59-53 loss to the Baldwin Wallace Yellow Jackets.

Kelly Levering was the leading scorer for the Pios with 13 points to go along with 7 rebounds and 3 blocks. Sophia Murray added 9 points and 3 rebounds off the bench.

Marietta College will continue its homestand against Otterbein on Wednesday.

Copyright 2024 WTAP. All rights reserved.