Marietta comes up short in 55-46 loss to Steubenville

Steubenville pulls away in the fourth for 55-46 win over Marietta
By Josiah Schueneman
Published: Jan. 7, 2024 at 1:06 AM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - The Steubenville Big Red pulled away in the fourth quarter for the 55-46 win over the Marietta Lady Tigers.

Leigha Lauer led the Lady Tigers in scoring with 14 points. Saylor Wharff and Jacey McKnight both added 10 points apiece.

Marietta falls to 10-2 and will look to bounce back at home against Fort Frye on Monday.

