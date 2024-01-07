Marietta's annual bridal show

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - The annual bridal show in Marietta took place at the Dyson-Baudo Recreation Center at Marietta College.

Over 50 vendors gathered to share their business with soon to be brides!

They had everything from cakes to DJ’s to photographers, anything you may need for your perfect wedding.

This event included door prizes every hour and a wedding dress fashion show.

We spoke with Premier Productions to see what their favorite part about this event is.

“My favorite part about the bridal show is meeting new couples that recently just got engaged or excited and you get to come and meet the person that is behind the computer and their excitement of coming to the show and also being able to mingle with other vendors in the same industry as I am.” said Mike Bishman, owner of Premier Productions.

