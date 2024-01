Saint Marys, W.Va. (WTAP) - The St. Marys Lady Devils got their second straight win in dominant fashion over the Wheeling Central Maroon Knights.

Addie Davis led the way for the Lady Devils with 19 points. The win helped St. Marys improve to 8-3 on the season.

The Lady Devils will have another home game against Magnolia on Monday.

