WATERFORD, Ohio (WTAP) - Jarrett Armstrong is a senior guard for the Waterford Wildcats.

Armstrong has been an important player for the Wildcats who have won two games in a row.

On this WTAP Sports Toss Around, Jarrett talks about what he enjoys about playing basketball, reaching 1,000 career points, goals for the season, and more.

