Waterford comes away with the 37-27 win over Fort Frye

Waterford grinds out huge 37-27 victory over Fort Frye
Waterford grinds out huge 37-27 victory over Fort Frye(Josiah Schueneman, WTAP)
By Josiah Schueneman
Published: Jan. 7, 2024 at 1:11 AM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERFORD, Ohio (WTAP) - The Waterford Lady Cats grinded out a huge 37-27 victory over the Fort Frye Lady Cadets.

The Lady Cats got off to a fast start leading 15-5 at one point in the first half. They extend their winning streak to five and improve to 10-1. The Lady Cadets fall to 9-3.

Waterford will look to stay on its hot streak on the road against Eastern on Thursday. Fort Frye continues its road trip against Marietta on Monday.

Copyright 2024 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person dead after fire in Washington County
Seth Bryan
A Memorial Service for Seth Bryan
Todd Baucher Obit
Obituary: Baucher, Todd
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Obituary: Vandergrift, James "Jimmy" Larry
Todd Baucher
A Community Memorial Service for Todd Baucher

Latest News

Steubenville pulls away in the fourth for 55-46 win over Marietta
Marietta comes up short in 55-46 loss to Steubenville
St. Marys gets its second straight win in dominant fashion over Wheeling Central
St. Marys with a dominant 76-53 victory over Wheeling Central
The St. Marys Lady Devils ended the Crusaderettes undefeated season
St. Marys spoils Parkersburg Catholic's undefeated season
Kendall Sury scores two of her 17 points in Waterford's win
Waterford takes down Belpre in key T.V.C. Hocking contest