Waterford comes away with the 37-27 win over Fort Frye

WATERFORD, Ohio (WTAP) - The Waterford Lady Cats grinded out a huge 37-27 victory over the Fort Frye Lady Cadets.

The Lady Cats got off to a fast start leading 15-5 at one point in the first half. They extend their winning streak to five and improve to 10-1. The Lady Cadets fall to 9-3.

Waterford will look to stay on its hot streak on the road against Eastern on Thursday. Fort Frye continues its road trip against Marietta on Monday.

