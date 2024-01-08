AMVETS Post 1788 and Huntington Bank help veterans break barriers to owning small businesses

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - AMVETS is holding an event to help remove the barriers for veterans to start their own businesses.

The free presentation will be on Tuesday, January 9th, 2024 from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at the Marietta Elks Lodge in meeting room at 414 Colegate Drive.

The presentation is for small business start ups or expansion and provides information on free financial education and small business courses, according to Bruce Haas.

Bruce Haas is the public relations officer for AMVETS.

Haas said this is important to the community because, “entrepreneurship is an avenue to financial independence, and can ultimately provide good employment for many others in the community. We hope to reach people who may have the dream of their own business, but need help with some of the details and initial challenges to opening or expanding.”

The night will start with a social hours including food and beverages, with the information session following.

The group says to come early at the 5 p.m. social hour to be able to meet the experts and ask questions.

Haas explained that the group’s regular meeting will be at 6 p.m. where they will go through regular business quickly, discuss upcoming plans, and then have more opportunities to ask specific questions and request appointments afterwards.

Barb Close, with Huntington Bank, says that the program helps all veterans, not just disabled veterans. Through the program, veterans can get help on creating your business, creating the business plan, etc.

Copyright 2024 WTAP. All rights reserved.