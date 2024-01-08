Movement Monday with Stacy! This week focuses on upper body!

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Stacy Houser, the founder of Temple Challenge, stopped by Daybreak to share a few easy moves you can incorporate into your daily routine to help get you moving throughout the week.

This week’s workout focuses on the upper body!

This week uses resistance bands. If you don’t have any resistance bands, you could use towel, or nothing at all.

Stacy said that the New Year brings a lot of resolutions. Stacy wants to show some easy moves you can incorporate into your routine to help start, keep, and maintain those resolutions.

Pull apart - 20 seconds. With the bands in your hands, raise your arms straight out in front of you. Pull your hands apart. Release and bring your arms back to the starting position. Repeat. Stacy said you can make the resistance more by wrapping the band around your hand - creating less space between your hands. You can make it easier by doing the opposite. This works your shoulders and back.

Rest - 10 seconds

Overhead pull apart - 20 seconds. This is the same concept as the first movement. Put your arms out above your head. Try to pull your arms apart. Return to the starting position. This also works your core, shoulders, and deltoids.

Rest - 10 seconds

Behind-the-head pull apart - 20 seconds. Bending your elbows, place your hands behind your head. With the same concept as the first two moves, try to pull your hands apart, hinging at your elbow. This works to loosen the neck posterior, deltoids, and shoulders.

Rest - 10 seconds

Behind-the-back pull apart - 20 seconds. Place your hands straight down behind your back. Keep your palms facing outwards. This is still the same concept. Try to pull your arms apart.

Rest - 10 seconds

Overhead hold - 20 seconds. Raise your arms straight above your head. Hold the band apart for 20 seconds. You will just hold it apart for the whole time, making sure the muscles are contracted the whole time.

Repeat all movements - you can repeat the movements if you would like.

You can read more about on Stacy Houser and Temple Challenge on her website: https://www.thetemplechallenge.com/how-it-started

You should consult with your doctor before doing any activities.

