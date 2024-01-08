Obituary: Bennett, Linda Lou

Linda Lou Bennett, 72, of Marietta, passed away at 6:05 pm on Saturday, January 6. 2024, at Riverside Landing in McConnelsville.

She was born June 2, 1951, in Parkersburg, WV, to Harry Huston and Etta Mae Harkins Huston. Linda was a homemaker.

On December 27, 1968, she married James R. Bennett who survives with children: Janeann (Wade) Delong of Marietta, Laura (Mike McClung) Morrow of Ravenswood, WV and Benjamen Bennett of Marietta; 8 grandchildren, four great-grandchildren; brother Donald (Donna) Huston of Belpre, sister Sharon Thrasher of Marietta, brother-in-law Roy “Dale” Bennett of New Bern, NC and sister-in-law Cynthia Jane Bennett of Waterford.

She was preceded in death by her parents and sister, Lucy Sunderman.

Family will greet friends on Tuesday evening (January 9) from 4 until six at McClure-Schafer-Lankford Funeral Home with a graveside service at the convenience of the family. Messages of sympathy may be sent at www.Lankfordfh.com.

