Obituary: Green, William Luther “Sonny”

William Luther “Sonny” Green, 87, of Waverly, went home to Jesus on January 4th, 2023. Sonny was born in Mineral Wells on August 12th, 1936, to the late John Henry Green and Laura Belle Liddle Green.

Sonny prided himself on being a hard worker and was a member of the Steel Workers Union. He retired from Ames after many years of work. He was a devoted Christian and member of the Waverly Church of Christ. Sonny was a lover of all animals and enjoyed tending to his farm.

Surviving Sonny are his children, Tammy Mills (Chuck), Bill Green (Cathrine), four grandchildren: Joseph, Betty Jo, Wesley, and Rachael, and several great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his sister, Shirley Miller, and long-time friend, Walt.

Along with his parents, Sonny is preceded in death by his wife, Karen Fraley Green, daughter, Janie Drinkwater, step-sons Mark and Eric Moore, five sisters, Annabelle, Ellie, Wanda, Winona, and Bonnie, and one brother, Ed.

A funeral gathering will be held at Leavitt Funeral Home in Parkersburg on Tuesday, January 9th, from 12-2 p.m., with burial to follow at Willow Island Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made in Sonny’s name to the Humane Society of Parkersburg.

Online condolences can be left at www.leavittfuneralhome.com.

Copyright 2024 WTAP. All rights reserved.