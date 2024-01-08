Obituary: Keeper, Sherry Michelle

Sherry Michelle Keeper, 57, of Parkersburg, passed away on January 4, 2024, at Marietta Memorial Hospital in Marietta, OH. She was born April 23, 1966, in Parkersburg, a daughter of the late Roy and Alma Tufts Keeper.

Sherry was a homemaker who enjoyed being with her family, playing bingo, and going to thrift stores.

She is survived by one daughter, Shelly Castle of South Point, OH; one son, William Keeper (Tawni) of Parkersburg, WV; five grandchildren, Kayden Castle, Kyleigh Castle, Kynzlynn Clark, Reed Keeper, and Wesley Keeper; three sisters, Linda Cobb (Rayburn Pendergrass) of TN., Sharon Cole of TN., Donna Mackey of Parkersburg, WV; several nieces and nephews and her Aunt Shirley Thompson who loved, visited, helped, and cared for her these past few months.

In addition to her parents, Sherry was preceded in death by one granddaughter, Rylee Keeper; one niece, Brandi Mackey; and one nephew, Shawn Parker.

Per Sherry’s request, there will be no visitation or services.

Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home and Crematory of South Parkersburg is honored to serve the Keeper family.

