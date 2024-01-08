Quiet Monday before active week of weather arrives

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - After a bit of a gloomy weekend across the Mid-Ohio Valley, we are going to get a break and enjoy a bit of some sunshine today. This is going to be weather you want to take advantage of since we are going to track more active weather arriving on Tuesday and potentially another round heading into Friday. So, for today, it is going to be a bit chilly this morning as temperatures starts off in the mid to upper 20s. We will warm up into the low 40s for the afternoon, but a coat is going to be needed before you head out to the car for work or to the bus stop for school. Winds will be on the calm side for the first half of the day and then start to increase to around 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. That means wind chill values won’t be much of a problem, however, it will feel more like we are in the upper 30s later in the day.

The first round of active weather for the Mid-Ohio Valley will arrive on Tuesday. A potent low is going to bring widespread rain across the Midwest, Mid-Atlantic, and even towards the south. Rain will arrive at our region after midnight tonight and into the early morning hours of Tuesday. This is going to bring a soggy commute and even slippery conditions. Now, heavy rainfall will be likely at times with about an inch of rain expected. This will create some localized high-water issues, but the best chance for flooding is going to be off into the mountains of West Virginia and across the Mid-Atlantic region where heavier amounts of rain is expected.

On top of the heavy rain, windy weather will also be arriving Tuesday morning. Winds are expected to be an issue as well. Sustained winds will start to increase 20 to 30 mph in the morning and continue into the afternoon. Wind gusts, at times, could even reach to around 40 mph. This will blow away any loose objects from around the house and even bring down some loose tree limbs. Widespread powers outages are not expect, but a few isolated spots is still possible. Winds will start to quiet down a bit Tuesday night but increase again for Wednesday with a few gusts up to 40 mph still possible.

Our weather quiet downs on Thursday, but this is going to be a brief break. Yet another potential system will make its way towards the Mid-Ohio Valley by Friday. This next system will bring in another round of rain and breezy weather, but also a potential blast of cold air for Saturday. Of course, this is still several days out, so the path this system takes can easily influence the type of weather we see, especially impact how our temperatures swing from Friday and into Saturday. We will continue to monitor this next system and how it will impact the Mid-Ohio Valley over the next couple of days.

