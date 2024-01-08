Short dry spell before next system

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The last round of rain/snow mix is moving through the Mid-Ohio Valley and should wrap up in the next few hours. High pressure will build in behind the system helping winds to die down for the start of our work week. Along with winds calming overnight, temperatures will fall below freezing, and even down into the upper 20s in some locations. The winds should help dry the roads before the temperatures drop below freezing, but still use caution when traveling in the morning just to be on the safe side.

Once again, high pressure will build in for the start of the work week leading to some clearing as we move through tomorrow. The calm weather and sunny skies will not last long as another very strong system gets ready to move in on Tuesday,

The next system will bring strong winds and more rain which is why we are making Tuesday and Wednesday PinPoint Yellow Alert Days. Winds are expected to reach 20 to 25 mph with gusts possibly reaching 40 mph. As of right now we are not expected to see excessive rainfall, though we have seen several systems within the past week leading to a saturated ground. With roughly and inch to an inch and a half expected, which as times could be heavy, we could see some minor localized flooding. Kirk and Henry will continue to provide updates on rainfall amounts and the impacts as we get closer and through the system.

This system will also bring us unseasonably warm weather to start out with highs quickly climbing up to the low to mid 50s by Tuesday. This will quickly return to seasonable with highs falling to around 40 for Wednesday, and then settling around the mid 40s for a couple of days.

Thursday looks to be on the drier side ahead of another system that will move in around Friday. Stay tuned throughout the week for information on this system as we get closer to it.

