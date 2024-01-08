Washington County house a total loss after Sunday fire, cause unknown

WASHINGTON COUNTY, OH. (WTAP) - A Washington County house is a total loss after a Sunday afternoon fire.

The call of a fire on Moss Run Road came in just after 2:20 p.m. on Sunday, January 7, 2024.

Officials say the State Fire Marshal has been called in to determine where is started.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

There were no injuries.

Little Muskingum fire department, Reno Fire Department, and Fearing Fire Department all responded.

