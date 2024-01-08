Washington County house a total loss after Sunday fire, cause unknown

generic fire
generic fire(Mgn)
By Alexa Griffey
Published: Jan. 8, 2024 at 11:23 AM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON COUNTY, OH. (WTAP) - A Washington County house is a total loss after a Sunday afternoon fire.

The call of a fire on Moss Run Road came in just after 2:20 p.m. on Sunday, January 7, 2024.

Officials say the State Fire Marshal has been called in to determine where is started.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

There were no injuries.

Little Muskingum fire department, Reno Fire Department, and Fearing Fire Department all responded.

Copyright 2024 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dinner benefit
A benefit dinner for an Elizabeth resident
Seth Bryan
A Memorial Service for Seth Bryan
Todd Baucher
A Community Memorial Service for Todd Baucher
Meteorologist Sarah Coleman talks about what to expect going into the work week.
Dense fog and precipitation in the Mid-Ohio Valley
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Obituary: Vandergrift, James "Jimmy" Larry

Latest News

Bruce Haas and Barb Close were in the studio to talk about this upcoming event!
AmVets Post 1788 Holding Entrepreneurship Event
Stacy Houser gets us motivated for the week with Movement Monday!
Movement Monday with Stacy Houser! This week focuses on upper body
Gov. Mike DeWine (R - Ohio) said time has shown that the current redistricting process in Ohio...
Gov. Mike DeWine: Ohio’s legislative redistricting process needs to change
Stacy Houser shows Henry and Alexa how to work on the upper body using resistance bands
Movement Monday with Stacy! This week focuses on upper body!