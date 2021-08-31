MID OHIO VALLEY (WTAP) -Restaurants across the MOV area are paying tribute to the 13 American service members killed in a bombing attack in Kabul last week.

One of them is Jeremiah’s Coffee House in Marietta.

“We have a sign out there that reminds us 13 doorbells were rung, 13 flags were folded, and 13 funerals. Thirteen is, one is too many,” said Jocelyn Adelsperger, Marketing and Events Coordinator for Jeremiah’s Coffee House.

Adelsperger is also a mother of a U.S. Marine.

“This kind of really hit close to home so we decided to display this window and it will be up at least through all of the 13 funerals.”

On the table is a lantern, which Adelsperger says symbolizes a beacon that lights the way home for Marines. There is also the Marines insignia with a black ribbon, a coffee cup, and a sign with a prayer written on it for the 13 marines.

“Remember those guys,” Adelsperger said.

“Sometimes they’re half a world away, sometimes they are right here. I feel like, just a reminder that we support them.”

That support can be seen across the river in Parkersburg as well. The Texas Road House in Parkersburg has a “reserved” table set for the 13 marines. 13 beers are set on the table along with candles and flowers. Manager Amber Groves tells us many customers have thanked them for honoring the MARINES and that she and her team are eager to show their support for all service members.

