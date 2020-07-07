PARKERSBURG, W.Va (WTAP) -Plans to build a motorsports sales business is seen as a sign of buisness growth on rt. 14 south of Parkersburg.

Lemon and Barrett’s Powersports’ plan is to consolidate two businesses into a new store on Pettyville road, just outside the Parkersburg city limits.

A groundbreaking for the store’s construction is scheduled for Wednesday.

It’s being built just off route 14, where work on rerounting of the highway is near completion.

“I hope there’s more investment; it’s a good time,” Wood County Commission President Blair Couch says. “Construction crews are more available, and the state finishing that corridor, that’s a great move. And I sure hope we see more development.”

The Pettyville area has seen a large amount of business growth in the past two decades, with the opening of WalMart, Kohl’s and, recently Aldi on Parkersburg’s south side.

An expanded Hino Motors factory opened last year.

Copyright 2020 WTAP. All rights reserved.