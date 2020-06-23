About Us

Our team here at Eckels Orthodontics has a combined 175 years of experience. We continually work to provide a friendly, patient-centered practice with world-class service. Our team goes above and beyond to exceed our patients’ and their families’ expectations.

Here at Eckels, we offer customized treatments for everyone. Not too long ago, orthodontics meant metal braces, headgear and technologies that had been in use for well over 100 years. In fact, some orthodontists are still doing things the same way they’ve always done them, but Dr. Eckels leads the way with patient-focused treatment options that are faster, more comfortable and more esthetic than ever.

At Eckels Orthodontics, we offer early, interceptive treatment for younger children and, of course, braces and Invisalign for teens and adults. You can find out more about all the options by scrolling down the page, but the best way to find out what’s right for you and your family is to schedule a complimentary exam.

Whether you’re an existing orthodontic patient, a family member or you’re just getting in touch with us for the first time, we would love to hear from you. We’re always happy to answer your questions, work with you on scheduling and address any concerns you may have. If you need to reach us outside our normal business hours, just call the office and follow the prompts when our answering machine picks up your call and we’ll get in touch as quickly as possible.