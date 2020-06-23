About Us

Phone: 1-888-690-3778

Website: https://www.fspt.org/

20 Locations Across Ohio and West Virginia

First Settlement Physical Therapy (FSPT) is a family owned private practice that strives to treat its employees and patients as part of that family. We have been in business 17 years and have grown into 18 clinics throughout the Mid-Ohio Valley.

FSPT’s first clinic was founded in Marietta, OH in 1999. The company name originates from Marietta being the Northwest Territory’s first settlement so we thought First Settlement Physical Therapy would be quite fitting!

We offer services from Aquatic Therapy to Dry Needling and overall general orthopedics. FSPT offers free consultations too! If you have any questions regarding treatment, our therapists will be happy to discuss them with you.

Fun Fact: FSPT offers student opportunities as well. Business Management Specialty Assignments are available at all of our locations.