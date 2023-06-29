PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The annual Flags for Heroes returns to Tomlinson Park in Williamstown on Saturday.

180 American Flags will be lined up, honoring veterans, first responders, and everyday heroes.

Each flag is sponsored, showing the name of the honoree, and raising money for A.D.A. accessible playground equipment for the park. According to the Williamstown Lions Club’s website, they are trying to get a wheelchair accessible merry-go-round, which costs $20,000.

Jay Houser is with the Williamstown Lions club and is the District Governor 29L. He stopped by Daybreak to talk about the event.

Houser says he got the idea five years ago when he was traveling to Delaware with his wife. They saw the big flags out on display and knew they wanted to bring it back.

“....We were blown away because these were actually 6 foot flags. I mean huge, huge fields of flags and we just looked at each other and said Williamstown has to have that. It was six years ago, and then five years ago it actually became a reality where we fly 180 flags every year now.”

Houser said these events are now held all the way up from Chester, West Virginia, down to their latest in Marietta. He says these are important for the community to show patriotism and that freedom isn’t free.

The Flag Dedication Ceremony is scheduled for Saturday July 1, 2023, 12:00 Noon in Tomlinson Park Gazebo.

The flags will be displayed from Saturday July 1 through Wednesday July 11, 2023.

There will also be their Annual Pancake Breakfast in the Park on July 4.

Houser says it all ends with Music in the Park on Monday July 10th starting at 7 p.m.

Flags for military heroes will be flown again for Veteran’s Day, November 5 through November13, 2023.