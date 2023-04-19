MARIETTA, OH. (WTAP) - A string band fundraising event for the Humane Society of the Ohio Valley is coming to Marietta.

The HSOV will be hosting a ‘Pickin’ Party’ on Friday, April 28, 2023.

People who come to the event will get to hear local musicians playing traditional Appalachian Folk Music.

Moon Mullen, a volunteer with the HSOV, explained what people can expect from the event.

“Well, we’re calling it a pickin’ party and it’s going to be traditional Appalachian.... hoedown folk music with banjo, fiddle, stand up bass guitar ...”

The event is at 8pm at the Lafayette Hotel.

Admission is $10/ person or a large bag of Purina dog or cat chow.

All proceeds from the event will go to the shelter.

Mullen says it’s important to support non-profits, especially during these tough times.

”With a budget of over $400,000 annually and most of that coming from the public... that’s something that anytime we can do something to help the dogs and cats of the Mid-Ohio Valley, and have a great time playing music and dancing and singing and maybe getting some dogs and cats some new homes.”

The Muskie Bucket String Band will be playing at the fundraiser. The band is made up of local musicians from Vienna, Williamstown, and Marietta, according to Moon.

You can visit the HSOV facebook page for more information and updates relating to the event.