PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -The West Virginia State Treasurers Office created a savings program to help address the labor shortage in trade jobs in West Virginia.

Andrew Herrick from the WV State Treasurers Office says the program, Jumpstart, is a for anyone working or training in this field.

“Jumpstart was created to address the labor shortage of employees in trade jobs in West Virginia. Jumpstart is a lifetime career savings account program with tax incentives for work related expenses. It is for anyone working or training in: community and technical programs, advanced career education center programs, series 35 schools, apprenticeship programs, high school technical education, and several licensures and certifications.”

Herrick explained the applications are open to students and those employed.

“Any student or employee in community and technical programs, advanced career education center programs, series 35 schools, apprenticeship programs, high school technical education, and several licensures and certifications.”

While the Jumpstart program is year-round, the WVSTO is holding an incentive with a deadline of December 31st.

“The $100 incentive is for anyone in these programs, under age 18, or under 180 days in their trade training program. The $12,000 contest ends Dec 31, 2023, and is for anyone over age 18, training or already working in positions that were trained through community and technical programs, advanced career education center programs, series 35 schools, apprenticeship programs, high school technical education, and several licensures and certifications.”

To be entered for this incentive, head over to wvjumpstart.com and upload a picture of yourself. You’ll need to write a caption explaining why you take passion in your trade, about why you take pride in being a WV Skilled Worker.

Herrick said this program was designed to help break financial barriers to getting on your feet in this industry, incentivize workforce participation, and help make it easier to be a successful trade professional in West Virginia