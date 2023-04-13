VIENNA, W.Va. (WTAP) -

Shay Vanoy is the owner of Cardinal Market in the Grand Central Mall in Vienna.

Cardinal Market was formed in October of 2021 with the intention of being a three month pop-up shop. Two years later, the store is a still open, winning three awards within the last two years, having over 50 local artisans, and expanding to a second location in Morgantown.

Vanoy became owner of the Cardinal Market after the previous owner was no longer interested in running the business, “...she offered the business and I I jumped right on it. I’ve always wanted to be a small business owner,” Vanoy explained.

The Cardinal Market boasts locally made items, 99% are handmade in Vienna and in the Mid Ohio Valley, according to Vanoy.

Items being sold vary depending on the artisan. Food items like peperoni rolls, freeze dried cany, cookies and cupakes are available. Other items, like clothing, cutting boards, pottery, and crochet items are also available. Their youngest entrepreneur is just 14 years old and sells pens.

They are located in the Grand Central Mall across from Dunham’s Sports. The hours are Monday through Saturday 11:00 a.m. to 7:00p.m. and Sunday 12:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.

You can check them out on Facebook or the Instagram.