MARIETTA, OH. (WTAP) - Marietta Main Street is holding its First Friday event for

2024. January’s theme is ‘New Year.’

Jen Tinkler, the executive director of Marietta Main Street, said that the theme is a great way to help bring in the new year.

Tinkler said that the shops have new inventory and some restaurants have new menus. Tinkler also said that some shops will be having specials and sales to help bring in their new inventory.

New Year’s is a often thought of as a fresh start, and this is a great way to get friends and family out right at the start of the year, according to Tinkler.

There will be live music, special performances, and creative decorations. The event is from 5-9 p.m. in Downtown Marietta.

You can find more information and stay up-to-date on other events on the Marietta Main Street Facebook Page.