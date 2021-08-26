MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Marietta College will have next month’s entrepreneur expo back open to the public.

After the pandemic forced the Mid-Ohio Valley Entrepreneurship Expo to be over zoom, the college is bringing back the event to the public for its sixth year on September 23rd.

Those interested in attending can be a part of networking, individual sessions on the Marietta College campus, and seeing this year’s keynote speaker, Dr. Heidi Neck.

Marietta College’s entrepreneurship program director, Dr. Jacqueline Khorassani, says that bringing this back in person will be helpful for all those interested in becoming an entrepreneur themselves.

“We actually invite everyone to come here, be under the same roof, learn from each other, expand their network, and build a better business community,” says Khorassani.

The expo is free to those a part of the Marietta College community.

Registration for everyone else will cost $40.

Those wanting to attend the expo will be required to wear a mask and social distance.



