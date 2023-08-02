MARIETTA, OH. (WTAP) - The 13th annual Rivers, Trails, and Ales Festival is making its way back to Marietta.

The festival starts on Thursday, August 10, 2023 at 6 p.m. with the RTA Jam Session. Events will continue through Friday, August 11th and Saturday, August 12th.

The headquarters for the festival will be at East Muskingum Park (310 Front Street), Marietta, Ohio.

Staying true to its name, each day features events and activities involving the river, walking/biking trails, and food and drinks.

This year’s theme is “trying new things.” The festival will have some new additions for people of all ages to participate in.

Deanna Shuler, the director of kids/ family events, highlighted the addition of the Totes and Trikes Mini Tail Ride. Shuler said this is a great way for kids to get to be a part of the the festival while staying safe.

General Admission tickets are available for purchase online rtafest.com for $45.

Event officials say all events are free unless you’re buying pours at the beer fest.

