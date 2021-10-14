PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - St. Joseph’s Landing is holding an open house and welcoming back the community to their facility.

St. Joseph’s already holds the VA claims office and St. Joseph’s receiver as far as many of the services offered at the facility.

The open house is something that officials are looking to expand with more opportunities to social services in the area.

As office manager, Jonathan Defibaugh, says that they are looking to ways to build the community.

“We want to kind of capitalize on that and keep going. We want to add more social services. We want to see more space so that when people come into the building they can easily get to us. We’re on three major bus routes, we are equidistant from the mall to downtown. At the end of the day if you make it into the building you should be able to get all the help you need and go through the process. So, we want to see that happen a one stop shop for social services to veteran services and things that really help the community and keep growing that,” says Defibaugh.

St. Joseph’s is showcasing a lot of its amenities to potential groups coming to view the spaces.

Such as their cafe, indoor and outdoor dining services, and in-house grocery store.

