A wine tasting or afternoon tea with us is a remarkable experience. Settle in for a home wine-making class, or let us host your next magical event. Founded in 2009, this urban winery offers wine from juices imported worldwide, local and Ohio products. Founded in 2009, this urban winery offers wine from juices imported worldwide, local and Ohio products where possible, custom gift arrangements, classes and personalized service. Light menu offered and wine sampling available.

WEBSITE