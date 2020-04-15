Participants from Dancing with the Docs are donating funds raised to Ronald McDonald House Charities

The fundraiser Dancing with the Docs was originally suppose to take place this weekend, but it has been postponed to October.

Each year the money raised from the event is given to the Ronald McDonald House Charities.

After this year's event was postponed, the organizers and participants decided that they should go ahead and donate the money that has been raised. So far, they have raised $6,000.

"We have longer to raise money and all of the docs and instructors said let's give the money to the Ronald McDonald Houses that need it the most right now," said Laurie Strahler, creator of Dancing with the Docs.

This money will be donated to two area Ronald McDonald Houses. $3,000 will go to the Ronald McDonald House in Charleston. The other $3,000 will go to the Ronald McDonald House in Columbus.

The instructors and doctors are happy that they will still get a chance to perform.

"We were all devastated that we weren't able to do the competition as scheduled," said Brian Anderson, one of the instructors in the competition. "Luckily, we were able to work with the theatre and move it to October. We are so excited to be able to do this in front of a sold out crowd."

The doctors and instructors will continue to raise money.

The competition will now take place on October 17th at Peoples Bank Theatre in Marietta.

