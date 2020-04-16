The Belpre Church of Christs is giving out food to help the community

Every Thursday from 5 p.m. until 6:30 p.m., The Belpre Church of Christ is giving away food to those who live in Washington County.

All people need to bring with them to receive the food is a picture ID.

While residents wait in a drive thru line, someone from the church will load the food into their car.

"We are giving out food to people who are really doing without this time," said Anita Vaughan, Belpre Church of Christ. "We are getting more and more people each week. It seems like there are people who have been laid off or reduced hours and some just perpetually in need."

For the rest of April, the church will continue to give each family food weekly, before they switch back to giving each family food once a month.