1 killed, 2 injured in 2-vehicle crash on Elizabeth Pike

A man was killed and two people were injured Friday morning in a two-vehicle crash on Elizabeth Pike in Wood County, authorities said.

It happened about 11 a.m. in the 4800 block of Route 14, about a half-mile from Bogal Ridge Road.

Wood County Sheriff Steve Stephens said the driver of an SUV was headed toward Elizabeth killed when he lost control and was hit by a van traveling in the opposite direction.

Two people in the van were taken to WVU Medicine Camden Clark, but no information about their injuries was immediately available.

Authorities have not released the names of any of the victims of the crash.

Route 14 was shut down in both directions while crews responded to the scene.

The Wood County Crash is handling the investigation.

Members of the Mineral Wells and Lubeck volunteeer fire departments responded to the scene, along with the St. Joseph's Ambulance Service.