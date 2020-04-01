1 man jailed, another man hospitalized after fight in Parkersburg

A Vienna man was jailed Monday night after a fight that left another man hospitalized with severe injuries to his face, Parkersburg Police said.

Police charged James Ashwell, 29, with malicious assault after being called about 9 p.m. to an area near East and 7th streets.

Robert Cunningham 33, of Parkersburg, was taken to WVU Medicine Camden Clark before being transferred to Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown to be treated for injuries that included a partially amputated nose and several broken teeth, police said.

Police said a machete was found near where Ashwell had been staying but did not say whether it was used during the fight.

Police said Cunningham told them that he and Ashwell got into a fight near the old marble factory where he had been staying in a tent with Ashwell’s wife.

Police later found Ashwell and his wife inside an open tent and took them both into custody. Ashwell’s wife was held for questioning but was not charged.

James Ashwell remains in the North Central Regional Jail on a $50,000 bond set during his arraignment in Wood County Magistrate Court.