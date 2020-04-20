100 Miles in 100 Days is starting today

The 26th annual competition for West Virginia of walking at least one mile every day for 100 days is starting today.

The teams have already been selected and participants have signed up since last Friday. However, because of the COVID-19 pandemic happening, they are allowing different ways in which someone can accomplish the one mile requirement. Such as 20 minutes of aerobics or using a rower or bike to get to the one mile mark.

People that are participating are encouraged to use the social media hashtag of #100Milesin100Days.