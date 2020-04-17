100 Miles in 100 Days to kick-off Monday

The 26th annual "100 Miles in 100 Days" walk, put on by WVU Medicine Camden Clark is set to kick off on Monday.

Anyone can register and sign up to walk 1 mile each day for the next 100 days.

Some major differences for this year's events are attempting to promote social distancing, to keep everyone safe during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"This year they've added a little caveat," said Louie Baer, Director of the Heath and Wellness Center. If you do 20 minutes of aerobic exercise, that equals one mile. "If you have a bike, you have a rower, if you've got some knee or hip issues that you can't walk, there are other activities you can do to accomplish the goal. This year, we're going to do kind of a virtual kick-off. We've had some folks at the hospital take their pictures with the sign and things like that to add a little fun to it."

The event kicks off Monday, April 20, and will conclude on July 28.