14th Avenue Gospel Mission Church is collecting and distributing food to help those in need.

The 14th Avenue Gospel Mission Church in Parkersburg will begin distributing food on Saturdays from 11-1 p.m.

"We would like the community to jump on with us, and some other churches as well," said Pastor Tim Burch, 14th Avenue Gospel Mission Church. "We are collecting the food Monday, Wednesday, and Friday from 5-7. Then we will store it here at the church and then we will give it away to everybody 11-1 on Saturday. "

Items being collected include the following:

Macaroni & Cheese

Peanut Butter & Jelly

Spaghetti Noodles & Sauce

Spaghetti O's or Ravioli

1 lb. packages of ground beef

Bag of Potatoes

Ramen Noodles

Loaf of Bread or Hamburger Buns

Cans of soup

Crackers

Hamburger Helper

Hot Dogs & Buns

To donate, or to pick up the food, all you have to do is pull up to the church and someone will come to your car to either collect the food or deliver it.

If you have any questions, you can contact Pastor Tim at 304-481-1038.