15-year-old boy dies from injuries suffered in crash

A 15-year-old boy from Morgan County died Friday following a crash that happened on Wednesday.

According to a news release from the Ohio State Highway Patrol Marietta Post the crash happened around 8:20 Wednesday evening.

The Patrol says 18-year-old Tanisha Viney of McConnelsville was driving on Upper Douda Road near South River Road when the boy tried to jump up on the moving car.

The boy then fell off the car and was run over by the vehicle.

The juvenile, whose name is not being release was taken to the hospital in Zanesville and was later taken to a hospital in Columbus where he died on Friday.

The driver in the crash, Ms. Viney was not injured.

The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office and the Malta & McConnelsville Fire Department and EMS were on scene of the crash.