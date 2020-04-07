1st COVID-19 case confirmed in Meigs County

Health officials have confirmed the first coronavirus case in Meigs County.

In a news release, the Meigs County Health Department said the man is between 50 and 59 years old. No other information about the patient was released.

There are currently 4,450 cases across Ohio, and 142 deaths have been linked to virus in the Buckeye State.

The health department has asked for people not to call its office with question about this particular case. Officials are working to complete their disease investigation and notify relevant individuals.

Anyone identified as a contact will be advised to self-quarantine for 14 days.

"We urge residents to continue to practice good social distancing and follow the state issued stay-at-home order," the health department said. "We were fully aware this was only a matter of time and we urge residents not to panic. Grocery stores and other services not already closed will remain open and a large influx of customers would only put Meigs County residents at a greater risk."