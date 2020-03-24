UPDATE: Grand Central Mall among 3 in W.Va. to close because of pandemic

The Grand Central Mall is among at least three West Virginia shopping malls to close as authorities continue to urge caution in dealing with the spreading COVID-19, according to a post on the Vienna mall's website.

The others are the Huntington Mall in Cabell County and the Meadowbrook Mall in Harrison County, which announced that they are closing at 6 p.m. Tuesday.

The Vienna mall announced the closing on its website, saying it was effective on Monday and will remain closed until further notice.

According to a mall spokesman, restaurants outside the mall will remain open for curbside takeout, but all other businesses are closed.

"Our top priority is protecting the health and safety of our guests, retailers and employees" the post said. "We will post updates to our social media pages and stories. Please follow us on Instagram @GrandCentralMall for more information."

The mall's website also says at least three Easter events scheduled through April 11 have been canceled.

The closings follow Gov. Jim Justice's stay-at-home order issued on Monday.

At the Meadowbrook Mall, officials said the closure will affect all inward facing businesses and that some businesses that will remain open, including: Outback Steakhouse for take-out only; BB&T Bank drive-thru only; National Tire and Battery; Sears Auto Center; Target; and Verizon.

Representatives of the Huntington Mall said it will remain closed until the governor’s order is lifted, though the following stores will stay open for now: Best Buy, Firestone, National Tire & Battery, Lowe’s, Ollie’s Bargain Outlet and the Universal Federal Credit Union.

In addition, the following restaurants will continue to serve their customers but only on a pickup and/or delivery basis: Bob Evans, Buffalo Wild Wings, Burger King, Chick-Fil-A Chili’s, ChinaMax, Great American Cookies, Green Revolution, Hibachi Master, IHOP Restaurant, McDonald’s, Olive Garden, Panera Bread, Qdoba, Ruby Tuesday and Wendy’s.

All Meadowbrook mall activities scheduled between now and April 24 have also been canceled.