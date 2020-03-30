2 arrested after police pursuit ends in crash in Boaz

At least two people were arrested Monday morning after a driver fleeing from police crashed his car in Boaz in Wood County, police said.

Authorities arrested the driver and at least one passenger after the pursuit that began in Marietta and continued south on Route 14 through Williamstown.

The driver is expected to face charges related to the pursuit in West Virginia and Ohio, while the passenger is being held on a separate, unrelated warrant, police said.

Officers from the Marietta and Williamstown police departments and Wood County sheriff’s deputies were involved in the chase.

No other information is currently available from authorities.