2 jailed after deputies find drugs during traffic stops in Athens County

Two men were jailed on Tuesday after Athens County authorities found drugs in their vehicles following separate traffic stops.

Billy J. Haynes, 31, of Chauncey, is charged with two counts of aggravated drug trafficking and two counts of aggravated drug possession.

Travis Cunningham, 35, of Vincent, was jailed on a warrant for a parole violation and could face additional charges, authorities said. '

Athens County sheriff’s deputies pulled over Haynes’ vehicle on Route 33 near State Route 682. They searched the vehicle after a K9 indicated the possible presence of drugs and seized approximately 21 grams of suspected heroin, 29 grams of suspected methamphetamine, a digital scale, and $2,455.

Cunningham was arrested after deputies stopped his vehicle on State Route 682 in The Plains and recovered suspected methamphetamine and other drug paraphernalia.

Deputies also seized 94 grams of suspected heroin from a person in the Chauncey area but did not announce an arrest and said the case remains an active investigation.

Haynes and Cunningham were taken to the Southeastern Ohio Regional Jail.