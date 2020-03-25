20 COVID-19 cases reported at W.Va. nursing home

A West Virginia nursing home with at least 20 coronavirus cases has become “ground zero” for the state’s growing virus caseload, officials said Wednesday.

Carl Shrader, medical director for the Sundale nursing home in Morgantown, said 16 residents and four staffers have tested positive for the virus. About 50 resident tests are still pending as of Wednesday morning.

“This is ground zero for COVID-19 in West Virginia, and I’m sitting in it,” Shrader told The Associated Press in a phone interview.

A majority of West Virginia’s caseload, which nearly doubled in a day to at least 39 as of Tuesday night, has been reported in Monongalia County, where the nursing home is located.

The state has yet to register a death due to this coronavirus.