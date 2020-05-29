2018 candidates meet again to run for mayor of Williamstown

The race for mayor of Williamstown-the mayor for the next two years will be elected in the June 9th primary-features the same two people who ran for the office in 2018.

Jean Ford is a tireless promoter of the city she has led for 23 years.

"I remember a senator said to me one day, 'Jean, the best kept secret in West Virginia is Williamstown'"

Ford would like to remain in office long enough to see two recent construction projects completed: the new Williamstown Elementary School, set to open later this year, and a new roundabout near interstate 77 she's sought for two years.

But she has been working on other projects-one, involving disaster preparedness.

"I'm working with 911 and they have a huge plan for disasters," Ford says, "and, to relate it to Williamstown, we're included in it. I've worked on it probably six months this year."

Her opponent in 2018 is seeking the office again.

Paul Jordan, a past firefighter and fire investigator, has also campaigned on emergency preparedness. He would also like to see the city's offices with something other cities have: an online presence.

"I would like to do some things with the city where people could pay on line. I would like to open up the city to where view things on line, work with us on a website, and make us more user friendly to where the city could be more open a little bit more for that information."

We asked both candidates how they plan to deal with the financial decline brought on by the pandemic.

"We're in a good financial position right now," Ford says, "and we'd like to stay that way, because I remember when I came here originally, we were in a terrible financial position. That has changed, and I don't want to go back there."

She told us the city is working on an application for federal CARES money provided through the state of West Virginia.

"If the opportunity arises and we can reach out to the state," said Jordan, "and they can help us in any way to recoup or prepare for a fall raise, or different things, that is something I would definitely want to do is reach out to the state."

Ford was elected to Williamstown City Council 30 years ago. If re-elected mayor, she will have been in that office a quarter of a century.

Says Jordan: "She's served the city well for years, and I hope that I can gain election and serve just as well as she has."