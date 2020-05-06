2020 Census seeking job applicants in Southern Ohio

The deadline to complete the 2020 Census is a little more than six months away and the U.S. Census Bureau is recruiting people to fill open jobs in Athens, Noble, Washington, Monroe, Belmont, Licking and Muskingum counties.

The open positions are Census Field Supervisor and Enumerator/Census Taker. The pay range is $14.00 to $21.50 per hour. These jobs are temporary and the hours are flexible.

Applying for one of these jobs is simple.

"Anyone can go online and apply at 2020census.gov/jobs," said Michelle Archer, Assistant Regional Census Manager. "Or they can call our jobs hotline at 855-JOB-2020 and they can talk with a person on the jobs hotline to get more information."

It also very important for each household to fill out the census.

"There is a lot of information drawn from the completion of a census form," said Archer. "The federal funding that comes back to the state and community, your state and local leaders use the data driven from the census numbers to determine how much federal funding each community and state get."

The deadline for households to fill out the census is October 31st.