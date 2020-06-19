2020 Multicultural Festival moving virtual

After the 2020 Mid-Ohio Valley Multi-Cultural Festival was canceled earlier this year, a call was made to have the festival in a safe manner.

The board members decided it would be a good idea to have the event virtually.

The events start tonight at 6 p.m., and will feature performances from favorite artists of past events.

People can follow along on the Multi-Cultural Festival's Facebook page and watch the performances.

One board member also says that given the state of the country, having the festival is even more important.

"With everything in the country going as it is now, I think that our festival is oh so important," said Marcia Westbrook, Treasurer of the Festival Board. "We've been building an inclusive community for 25 years now. And I hate it that we can't be where we are always and in-person with all of our people there, it's like a family reunion."

The festival is planning to be back in-person for 2021, from June 18 to 20th.